Avoid Fedex! The worse delivery service ever!

I am absolutely livid and outraged at two companies right now: FedEx and Amazon.



I’m a humble small business owner who depends on timely deliveries and efficient service. But recently, I was left flabbergasted by the incompetence of Fedex. Such blatant disregard for their clients is absolutely unfathomable.

I had placed an urgent order for new stock for the festive season. To my horror, I received a notification from FedEx stating that my delivery was complete. However, my parcel was nowhere in sight. The shock turned into a rude awakening when I found out that this parcel, full of Christmas stock amounting to over £1100, had been erroneously delivered to an Amazon warehouse instead.

Upon getting in touch with FedEx, I was given a glimmer of hope that they would retrieve my parcel. But lo and behold, they failed in their promise. Amazon, in all its audacity, refused to return my parcel. They might as well have slapped a “finders keepers” sign on it!

This whole debacle exposes the incompetency of FedEx. Their delivery system is a shambles. It’s as if their drivers lack the basic understanding of properly scanning and delivering parcels. How on earth did they manage to deliver my parcel to one of my biggest competitors?

And don’t even get me started on Amazon. Their deplorable behavior is nothing short of a daylight robbery. They have the audacity to keep a parcel that doesn’t belong to them! Their actions are downright disgusting and reek of immorality.

If I dared to swipe a parcel from one of their vans, I’d be behind bars faster than you can say “theft.” Yet, they seem to be operating above the law, indulging in such unethical practices without any repercussion.

I’ve had it up to here with both of them. I will no longer put myself through the torment of dealing with FedEx’s inefficiency or Amazon’s outright theft. I urge you, dear reader, to save yourself from this sort of crap and avoid these companies at all costs. Don’t let their disgraceful actions impact your livelihood as it has mine.