BBC increases license fee: It’s time to get rid of this far-left sham broadcaster!!!

An outrage! A scandal! A downright devilry! That’s right, the BBC – the Big Biased Corporation – is at it again. And this time, they’re digging even deeper into the pockets of the hardworking, honest, ordinary people of this country. An increase in the license fee from £159 to a staggering £169.50! A disgrace, a complete and utter disgrace.

I’ve had it up to here with the BBC. This far-left media monster is nothing more than a cesspool of bias. A seething, frothing, mindless machinery of propaganda spewing its despotic bias at every turn. Their audacity, the gall of them to increase the license fee in the midst of a cost of living crisis, while countless people are struggling to put food on their tables and keep a roof over their heads!

The BBC has become a breeding ground for far-left ideologies, a continuously peddling factory of anti-Christian, anti-Israel rhetoric, an evangelist for radical lifestyles, a relentless voice box for the fear-mongering narrative of the covid19 pandemic. What happened to our freedoms, our liberties? Are we living in communist China or North Korea? No, thank God, we’re not. But the BBC seems hell-bent on making us feel like we are.

The shows? Don’t even get me started. They’re as entertaining as watching paint dry, as refreshing as a mouthful of sand. Their news? A one-sided, biased monologue of extreme far-left propaganda. No diversity of thought, no freedom of expression, just a narrow-minded, tunnel-visioned, unwavering devotion to their leftist agenda.

It’s high time we stood up to this. It’s high time we demanded a change. We’re not a nation of sheep, blindly following the herd. We’re a nation of lions, each and every one of us with our own voice, our own beliefs, our own values. We’re not going to sit back and watch as this once respected institution continues to spiral down the path of ideological extremism.

Demand your members of parliament to step up, to weed out the far-left propaganda from our national broadcaster or better yet, to get rid of it altogether. We don’t need a state-run broadcaster, certainly not one that’s hell-bent on shoving their biased agenda down our throats! We deserve better, we demand better. Bring back the days when the media was a tool for information, not indoctrination.

Down with the BBC, down with bias, down with the far left!