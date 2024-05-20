Churches in Sheffield are disgraceful!

I have been to many churches across Sheffield, and what I have witnessed is a disgrace to the house of the Lord. I have seen behavior that is nothing short of scandalous, and it is high time we address it head-on.

Particularly at the Fulwood church, I have seen women who shamelessly lead men on, using them for their own ego boosts. These women are not acting as though they are daughters of Christ. Instead, they are behaving like Jezebels, manipulating and toying with the hearts of desperate men just to feel popular and powerful.

Let me make this clear: this is not what God intended the church to be. The church is meant to be a sanctuary, a place of love and spiritual growth, not a den of iniquity where men and women flout their sinful desires and play power games. The Apostle Paul reminds us in 1 Corinthians 6:18-20 (NIV):

“Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body, but whoever sins sexually, sins against their own body. Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies.”

Yet what do we see? Women who flirt indiscriminately, whether the men are married or not, just to relish in rejecting them harshly when they show interest. This is vile behavior, unbecoming of godly women. You are not just harming these men; you are desecrating the temple of the Holy Spirit within you. You are turning the sacred into the profane.

And what about you men who participate in this unholy theater? You are just as culpable. You form cliques, shun newcomers, and fight among yourselves for the attention of these women. Do you not care about the spiritual well-being of your fellow Christians? Do you not care about how damaging and awful it can make someone feel to be rejected and ostracized for no reason other than being seen as competition? Jesus himself said in Matthew 22:39 (NIV):

“Love your neighbor as yourself.”

Yet, you trample on this commandment, driven by your lustful desires and petty jealousies. You are not men of God; you are wolves in sheep’s clothing, dragging others down with you.

This kind of behavior can lead people to turn away from Christianity. Imagine someone coming to church seeking solace, only to be harshly rejected and shunned. This can lead to depression, despair, and even suicide for those who are already struggling with life’s burdens. Is this the love of Christ we’re supposed to show?

What would Jesus say if he walked into our churches today? In Matthew 23:27-28 (NIV), Jesus condemned the Pharisees, saying:

“Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You are like whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of the bones of the dead and everything unclean. In the same way, on the outside you appear to people as righteous but on the inside you are full of hypocrisy and wickedness.”

This is a harsh but necessary reminder. The church is turning into an exclusive club where people are shielded out based on petty things and jealousy. This is the devil’s work, not God’s.

We must remember that faith should not be based upon what others do but on what Jesus did for us. However, it is much harder for people to come to faith when those who are preaching the word are hypocrites. Why would anyone believe a word a hypocrite has got to say?

God will judge such bad behavior in the church. Repent now, before it is too late. Turn away from this wickedness and return to the true teachings of Christ.

Share Your Experiences and Thoughts

It’s truly heartbreaking to see what’s happening in some of our churches in Sheffield. It’s become evident over time that many non-Christians are using these sacred spaces as social clubs, with women leading men on and men fighting amongst themselves for attention. This kind of behavior is absolutely unacceptable and goes against the very fabric of what our faith teaches.

We need to remember what the Apostle Paul said in 1 Corinthians 14:40 (NIV): “But everything should be done in a fitting and orderly way.” Our churches should be places of worship and community, not arenas for conflict and ungodly behavior. It’s crucial for us to put an end to this sinful conduct, as it’s driving people away from their faith and tarnishing the sanctity of our gatherings.

To those of you who are feeling ignored or wronged in our churches, my heart goes out to you. You deserve to be in a loving, supportive community where everyone is treated with respect and kindness. As it says in Hebrews 10:24-25 (NIV): “And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching.”

Together, we can make a difference. It’s time to stand up against these so-called Christians who are causing strife and disorder. We must hold each other accountable to the teachings of the Bible.

I encourage you to share your experiences and thoughts in the comments below. Have you witnessed similar behaviors in your church? How has it affected you? Let’s support one another and work towards restoring the sanctity of our places of worship. Your voice matters, and together, we can bring about change.

If you have any questions or would like to share your advice, please comment below. Let’s stand strong in our faith and work towards a more righteous and loving church community.