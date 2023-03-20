Girls just hate guys at Church!

Getting totally ignored by girls at church? As a man, I can attest to the fact that women in those holy halls seem to have it out for us. I mean, sure, we’re not perfect, but what did we ever do to deserve the kind of treatment we get from those sanctimonious spinsters?



It’s like they’re on a mission to make us feel like we’re the scum of the earth. Every time I walk into church, I’m met with dirty looks, sneers, and outright hostility from the women there. And for what? Because I happen to be a man who wants to worship God?



I can’t help but wonder if this is some kind of twisted game for them. Maybe they get off on making us feel like we’re not welcome in their little club. Maybe they think that by treating us like dirt, they’ll somehow earn brownie points with god. Or maybe they’re just bitter old hags who never got married and are taking it out on the rest of us.



Whatever their motives may be, one thing is clear: these women are determined to put us off them with their horrid attitudes. They seem to have forgotten that the Bible calls us to love one another, not tear each other down. But I guess that’s too much to ask from these holier-than-thou harpies.



Maybe I am being to hard on them… maybe its the medias fault. It seems like every time you turn on the TV or open a newspaper, there’s another story about how white men are evil, misogynistic rapists who should be avoided at all costs. Is it any wonder that women in churches have bought into this narrative?



But here’s the thing: not all men are like that. In fact, most of us aren’t. We just want to live our lives, worship our God, and maybe find a nice Christian woman to settle down with. But with the level of rejection we get from women at church, that seems like an impossible dream.



I could go to the nearest bar and pick up a non-Christian woman, but the Bible calls us to marry a fellow believer. And honestly, I don’t want to settle for anything less. But with the way things are going, it looks like I’ll be single for the rest of my life.



So to all the women in churches out there: get off your high horses and start treating us men with the respect we deserve. We’re not all monsters, and we don’t deserve to be treated like we are.