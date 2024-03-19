My heart aches when I hear of preachers denying the Holy Trinity. It’s distressing to witness individuals attempting to demote our Lord Jesus Christ, trying to convince others that He is not God. So, lets challenge this belief and proclaim unequivocally: Jesus is indeed God, and the Holy Trinity is a divine truth found throughout the Bible.

The Holy Trinity—God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit—is not a concept developed by the church much later. It is a fundamental truth embedded in the Scriptures from the Old Testament to the New Testament. One of the most significant examples of this is found in Deuteronomy 6:4, where it is declared, “Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is one.” The word used for ‘one’ in this verse is ‘Echad,’ a Hebrew word that implies a compound unity, a united one. It’s the same word used to describe how Adam and Eve became ‘one’ flesh.

This is different from ‘Yahid,’ another Hebrew word used for ‘only one.’ ‘Yahid’ is used when God asks Abraham to sacrifice his ‘only’ son. The use of ‘Echad’ instead of ‘Yahid’ in Deuteronomy 6:4 indicates a unity within God Himself, a unity that Christians understand as the Trinity.

Moreover, the Dead Sea Scrolls, ancient Jewish texts found in the 20th Century, confirm the authenticity of our Scriptures and reveal a common understanding of God’s complex unity in the time before Jesus’ birth.

Throughout the New Testament, Jesus Christ claims His divinity, reinforcing the truth of the Trinity. In John 10:30, Jesus says, “I and the Father are one.” He does not say, “I am similar to the Father,” but “I and the Father are one.” This is followed by the irrefutable statement in John 14:9, where Jesus declares, “Anyone who has seen me has seen the Father.” These are clear affirmations of Jesus being God himself, the second person in the Holy Trinity.

There are numerous other examples that substantiate the concept of the Trinity throughout the Bible. Therefore, I encourage you to read and interpret the Bible yourself, rather than relying solely on the interpretation of a preacher who may attempt to distort the true identity of Jesus.

Those who deny the Trinity are trying to dethrone Jesus, casting aside His divinity. A belief in the Trinity is fundamental to our Christian faith. Without the Holy Trinity, we lose the true essence of God’s nature – His unity in three Persons: God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit.



If you have questions, don’t hesitate to ask. While sharing views in this space is beneficial, I would also urge you to speak to your local church minister, who can provide guidance in your quest for understanding. Also make sure to read the bible for yourself and use your own discernment.