How to know if your in a Church Clique

Gather ’round, for today we dive deep into a topic that might sting a little but is vital for the health and unity of our church community. We’re talking about cliques—those exclusive circles that can form within our congregations, leaving others feeling left out and marginalized. So, reflect us on our own actions, and see how we can foster a more inclusive and loving church environment.

First off, let’s talk about how to recognize if you’re in a church clique. Do you find yourself speaking to the same group of people every Sunday? Are your interactions mostly with your best friends, and you seldom invite others into your circle? Consider this: when newcomers enter the church, do you see them as competition, perhaps a potential threat to your social standing? Maybe you greet them just to assess if they’re “worthy” enough to hang out with, and if not, you never bother to speak to them again. These might be tough questions, but they’re essential for us to ask ourselves.

The problem with church cliques is they create an environment where people feel excluded. Churches are sanctuaries, places where everyone should feel welcome and loved, regardless of their background or social standing. When we form tight-knit groups based on worldly measures like job success, wealth, or confidence, we are no longer reflecting the inclusive love of Christ.

The Bible speaks clearly on this. In James 2:1-4 (NIV), it says, “My brothers and sisters, believers in our glorious Lord Jesus Christ must not show favoritism. Suppose a man comes into your meeting wearing a gold ring and fine clothes, and a poor man in filthy old clothes also comes in. If you show special attention to the man wearing fine clothes and say, ‘Here’s a good seat for you,’ but say to the poor man, ‘You stand there’ or ‘Sit on the floor by my feet,’ have you not discriminated among yourselves and become judges with evil thoughts?” Such favoritism and exclusion are clearly against God’s word.

The solution? We need to be proactive in reaching out to others. Make an effort to step out of your comfort zone and engage with those who are new or seem isolated. Invite them to join you for coffee, include them in your conversations, and make them feel like they belong. Building a warm, inclusive community isn’t just a nice idea; it’s a biblical mandate.

Galatians 3:28 (NIV) reminds us, “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” Our identity in Christ should transcend all earthly distinctions and barriers.

Now, let’s evaluate the impact of making these changes. When we actively work against forming cliques and strive to include everyone, we create a church that truly embodies the love of Christ. Newcomers will feel welcomed, long-time members will feel valued, and our community will grow stronger and more united. This is exactly what the church was meant to be—a place where everyone is loved and accepted.

So, friends, let’s reflect on our actions and commit to breaking down these barriers. Let’s ensure our church is a place where everyone, new and old, feels included and cherished. Remember, in the eyes of God, we are all equal, and His love is for all. Let’s strive to reflect that love in every interaction.