The Poison of Cliques in the Church

Alright, folks, let’s talk about a little something that’s tearing our churches apart from the inside out: cliques. Yep, those tight-knit groups run by people who think they own the place. You know the type—those folks who’ve managed to claw their way up the social ladder, stepping on others to get there, and now they think they’re the top dogs. Well, newsflash: that’s not what being part of a church is all about!

The church is supposed to be a sanctuary for all, a place where everyone feels welcome and loved. But how can we achieve this when we’ve got people forming exclusive groups? It’s like we’re back in high school! Come on, folks, we’re better than this.

Remember what Jesus said in John 13:34-35 (NIV): “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” Love one another—simple as that!

The Solution: Embrace Unity, Reject Division

So, what’s the deal? Why are these cliques so toxic? Because they’re all about exclusion. They thrive on the idea that some people are “in” and others are “out.” But, friends, the church should be the one place where that nonsense doesn’t fly. “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus,” says Galatians 3:28 (NIV). We are all one in Christ.

So how can we combat this toxic culture of cliques? The solution lies in embracing unity and rejecting division. We must actively work to break down these barriers and foster an inclusive environment. Reach out to those who might feel left out. Extend that hand of fellowship and make an effort to include everyone. Remember, love is the glue that holds our community together. Without it, we risk turning our churches into mere buildings with empty pews and hollow prayers.

Consider the powerful message in Romans 12:10 (NIV): “Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.” This verse calls us to a higher standard of love and respect for each other. When we honor one another above ourselves, we create a community where everyone feels valued and included.

Think about the kind of church you want to belong to. Do you want a church where people are divided into cliques, or one where everyone is welcomed with open arms? The choice is clear. The path of love and unity is the only way forward. By dismantling these harmful cliques, we are not just following a biblical command; we’re creating a stronger, more vibrant community. We’re living out the teachings of Christ in a way that’s visible and impactful.

If you are someone who has been hurt or ignored by cliques in your church, take heart. Know that God sees you, loves you, and values you immensely. He is always there for you, even when people fail you. Remember, Jesus Himself faced rejection and isolation, yet He continued to love unconditionally. In John 15:13 (NIV), Jesus says, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” Those who form cliques and ignore others are not embodying this Christ-like love, but you can trust in God’s unwavering love and support.

In conclusion, let’s strive to build churches that reflect the love and unity that Christ calls us to. By reaching out, including others, and breaking down cliques, we can create communities that are welcoming and nurturing for all. Let us be devoted to one another in love, honoring each other above ourselves, and building a church that truly embodies the spirit of Christ.

