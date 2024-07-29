The Problem of Closing Churches During Holidays

I just cannot understand why some churches shut their doors during the summer or, even worse, during Easter and Christmas!



I’ve seen churches close or half shut, as if the work of preaching stops just because the minister needs a break. I get it; everyone needs time to recharge. But ministers in the Church of England have pretty cushy jobs. They get housing as part of their pay, which helps a lot financially. They also have a good salary that allows them to live well. Unlike many public and private sector jobs that are stressful and require long hours, ministers often have more flexible working hours. They also enjoy a lot of vacation time and can take sabbaticals, something most people can’t do. When there are multiple ministers running a church, there’s no excuse for putting preaching and fellowship on the backburner.

The Consequences of This Neglect

Imagine someone coming to church for the first time, eager to find out more about Jesus and seeking Christian fellowship. They show up, and what do they find? Closed doors and empty pews because everyone is on holiday. This is tragic! The hour of salvation is now. Every moment should be committed to preaching the gospel to as many people as possible so they hear the Word. Hell is a real place, and in a world where many do not believe in Jesus, now is not the time for Christians to go on holiday.

The Bible clearly states, “Preach the word; be prepared in season and out of season; correct, rebuke and encourage—with great patience and careful instruction” (2 Timothy 4:2, NIV). This verse tells us to be ready to preach all the time, no matter the season.

Ephesians 5:16 says, “Making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil.” We are called to use every moment wisely, especially in these troubled times. The work of God doesn’t pause for holidays. The Great Commission in Matthew 28:19-20 commands us, “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.” This command doesn’t come with an exception for vacations.

A Call to Action

Ministers have a sacred duty to spread the Word of God. Yes, it’s important to rest, but the needs of the flock should always come first. There are plenty of ways to balance rest and duty. Churches can rotate ministers, have guest preachers, and organize smaller informal gatherings mid week. The point is, the work of preaching should never stop. It’s too important.

We must always be on the front lines, spreading the good news of Jesus Christ. The stakes are too high to take a break. Let’s commit to being steadfast, immovable, and always abounding in the work of the Lord, for “your labor in the Lord is not in vain” (1 Corinthians 15:58, NIV).

We are soldiers in God’s army. We cannot afford to lay down our weapons when the battle is raging. Let’s be faithful to our calling and ensure that the Word of God is preached without ceasing.

