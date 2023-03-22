Why don’t people get married anymore?

Marriage is meant to the union between a man and a woman, a sacred covenant that binds them together for life. In today’s modern world, however, the importance of marriage is often overlooked or dismissed as something people used to do but not anymore.



As a Christian, I value the sanctity of marriage and believe that it should be a priority for all individuals. Marriage serves as a foundation for healthy relationships, strong families, and a thriving society. It provides stability, security, and a sense of commitment that is essential for the growth and development of individuals and communities.



Unfortunately, the prevalence of casual relationships and the hookup culture has led to a decline in the value placed on marriage. Many individuals choose to engage in sexual relationships without any commitment or responsibility. This behavior is damaging to both men and women, as it undermines the importance of healthy relationships and the role of marriage in nurturing them.



Personally, I long to be married, to find a partner who shares my values and beliefs, and with whom I can build a life of love and commitment. However, I am very doubtful that I will ever get married. I understand that many people today are hesitant to enter into such a commitment, due to the prevalence of broken families and mistrust of men in general.



It is disheartening to see men who abuse and use women, sleeping with multiple partners and fathering children without any sense of responsibility. This behavior not only spreads disease but also destroys the fabric of society, eroding trust and undermining the importance of healthy relationships.



As Christians, we are called to value and respect the sanctity of marriage. It is our responsibility to promote and encourage healthy relationships and to prioritize the importance of marriage in our lives. By doing so, we can build strong families and thriving communities, where love and commitment are valued and celebrated.



Let us all remember the importance of marriage as the foundation of the family unit. We should aim to build healthy relationships, promote commitment and responsibility, and value the sanctity of marriage in all aspects of our lives. May we be guided by God’s love and wisdom as we navigate the complexities of modern relationships and society.