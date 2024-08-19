Google has dropped the ball with its latest Pixel 9 Pro, assuming it even had the ball to begin with. A friend of mine recently shelled out a whopping £1000 for this supposed ‘cutting-edge’ device, only to find out it is nothing but a glorified paperweight. The new Google Pixel 9 Pro is being marketed as the epitome of technological advancement, but let me tell you, it’s far from it. From its dumb Gemini AI features to its abysmal camera, this phone is a complete waste of money. Let’s dive into why this phone is not worth your hard-earned cash and why you should avoid it at all costs.

Gemini AI: Not So Intelligent

Google proudly touts its “most advanced AI on Pixel” as a breakthrough. Well, I’ve had the chance to tinker with it, and let me tell you—it’s not impressive. My friend, who bought this phone primarily for its AI features, says the Gemini AI is “naff” and utterly useless. The AI is supposed to supercharge ideas, boost creativity, and provide quick answers. In reality, it barely manages to do anything more than what previous devices did, and often, it fails to understand simple commands. It’s basically like paying £1000 to use Google’s search engine and other products more often, thereby making Google even richer. How stupid is that?

In stark contrast, ChatGPT is far more intelligent and versatile in every possible way. Unlike Google’s so-called advanced AI, ChatGPT actually delivers on its promises. When it comes to coding, for instance, ChatGPT is in a league of its own. It understands complex programming languages, can debug code snippets, and offers insightful suggestions that actually work (with a bit of tweaking required, obviously). For instance, I once needed help with a Python script that was giving me nightmares. I popped the question to ChatGPT, and guess what? It not only fixed the issue but also explained what went wrong in a clear, concise manner. Meanwhile, trying to get Gemini to understand even basic coding questions is like talking to a wall. It is just dumb.

The Camera: A Huge Letdown

One of the most hyped features is the “best Pixel camera yet.” I beg to differ. The camera is awful, producing grainy, washed-out images that are far inferior to those captured by budget phones from five years ago. The so-called 50 MP main camera with “incredible image quality” is a joke. The low-light performance is horrendous, and the optical-quality zoom is anything but optical. Pictures are blurry and lack detail. Even the 48 MP ultrawide lens fails to deliver clear images. Google claims this phone is perfect for astrophotography, but good luck getting a decent shot of anything, let alone the stars.

Design: Fancy but Flimsy

Google boasts about the “elegant, durable design” with a satin matte back and polished metal frame. Sure, it looks pretty, but drop it once, and you’ll be staring at a cracked screen and dented frame. The phone feels fragile and not at all worth the £1000 price tag. The dual-finish camera bar is more of a gimmick than a functional feature, and the overall build quality leaves much to be desired.

Performance: All Bark, No Bite

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is powered by the Tensor G4 chip and 16 GB RAM. Sounds impressive, right? But in reality, the performance is subpar. The phone heats up quickly, causing lag and stuttering during simple tasks. Gaming on this device is a nightmare, despite the supposed 120 Hz display for smooth scrolling and gaming. The battery life is another major letdown. While Google claims it lasts over 24 hours, my friend’s phone barely makes it through the day, and fast charging is not as fast as advertised.

Sustainability: A Marketing Gimmick

Google makes a big deal about the phone’s “thoughtful and eco-friendly” design. But let’s be real—how sustainable is a phone that will need to be replaced in a year or two because of its poor performance and durability? This is just another marketing gimmick to lure in eco-conscious consumers, without delivering on real sustainability.

These claims by Google are just that—claims. There’s no substantial evidence that this phone is truly eco-friendly. What does “eco-friendly” even mean when the phone is manufactured in China, where labor practices and environmental regulations are often far far less stringent? The whole production process is also shrouded in secrecy, making these sustainability claims highly dubious.

Consider the mining of precious metals such as cobalt and lithium. Mining these metals is super harmful to the environment for a bunch of reasons. It often means cutting down rainforests, messing up the soil, and polluting water in considerable ways. Plus, these mining operations can be pretty shady, with reports of child labor and unsafe working conditions.

Then there’s the assembly of smartphones, which doesn’t do the planet any favors either. Putting together all those components—like screens, batteries, and processors—eats up a ton of energy, usually from non-renewable sources. This pumps out a lot of greenhouse gases. On top of that, the manufacturing process often uses nasty chemicals, leading to toxic waste that’s bad news for both the environment and our health.

And let’s not forget the global shipping. Moving raw materials and finished products all over the world burns a lot of fuel and leaves a hefty carbon footprint. So, yeah, it’s a big deal!

In light of these things, it’s difficult to take claims of “eco-friendly” smartphones seriously. What does the manufacturer want us to believe? That the microchips are made out of magic pixie dust and the phone itself is vegan? Perhaps they want us to think the phone even meditates during its downtime.

Google, a company notorious for dodging its fair share of taxes and engaging in questionable business practices, expects us to trust them on their word that this phone isn’t wrecking the environment or made on the cheap by exploiting workers in China or elsewhere? Call me skeptical. This phone is more likely a product of greenwashing than genuine sustainability.

Google: The Rotten Core

Lastly, let’s talk about Google as a company. With its history of censorship, destroying small businesses, and pushing its political and ideological narratives, Google is one of the most manipulative companies out there. By buying the Pixel 9 Pro, you’re not just wasting money on a subpar device; you’re also supporting a company that thrives on brainwashing and manipulating its users.

Conclusion

In summary, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is a complete disaster. From its useless Gemini AI to its awful camera and poor performance, there is nothing about this phone that justifies its £1000 price tag. Save your money and avoid this overpriced, underperforming piece of tech. Google does not deserve your money, especially when it continues to push its own agendas and manipulate users. Don’t be scammed—stay far away from the Google Pixel 9 Pro.