Sanctity of Life: God’s Gift to us

Our Heavenly Father has graced us with a precious gift that we should cherish every single day – the gift of life. According to Psalm 139:13-14, in the English Standard Version, it says, “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.”

This verse speaks volumes about God’s intricate design and deep love for us. We are not accidental beings, rather, each one of us is masterfully formed by God himself. This, in itself, showcases the true sanctity of life. By His divine wisdom, we are crafted to be unique, and in His divine love, we are made to be cherished.

Now, let’s ponder on this. If our Creator has taken such great measures to form us, isn’t it just right to give utmost respect to each life, no matter the circumstances?

In the face of pain, suffering, and despair, it may be tempting to believe that our lives have less value. It’s easy to fall into the trap of believing that life is not worth living if it’s filled with pain. But it’s important to remember that we are not to assist death, but instead, we are to assist life.

Let’s consider Job, a man who experienced immense suffering. Yet he stood firm in faith, believing that “though he slay me, yet will I trust in him.” Job never lost hope because he knew God was with him, even in his darkest hour.

Life, in all its forms, is beautiful and sacred because it is God-given. We should not be assisting individuals to depart from this life prematurely, but instead, we should support them, care for them, and show them the deep love that our Creator has for each one of us.

Today, I encourage you to see life through the eyes of God – a priceless gift not to be taken lightly. Let us pray:

“Dear Heavenly Father, we thank you for creating us fearfully and wonderfully. Help us cherish each day, each moment as a precious gift from you. Let us be instruments of your love, offering support and care to those who feel hopeless. Teach us to value life, no matter the circumstances, for we know that you are with us in our darkest hour. Amen.”

