Rejoicing in Salvation: How God Intended Us for Happiness

Greetings, fellow believers! In the magnificent book that is our sacred Bible, we find one verse that resonates powerfully with the joy we’re meant to embrace in our lives. It says in Psalm 118:24 (English Standard Version), “This is the day that the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

This verse reminds us of multiple dimensions of our existence as God’s children. Firstly, it acknowledges that every day, each breath we take, is a gift from our loving Creator. God designed each sunrise, each fluttering leaf, and every gentle moment we experience. This divine creation is not an accident but a deliberate act of love.

Secondly, it commands us to rejoice and be glad. “Rejoice” here signifies more than superficial happiness. It is a deep, soulful joy – a recognition of God’s blessings, a celebration of His love, and an expression of utter gratitude for His grace. It’s a joy humming from the core of our hearts, radiating out to touch others around us.

Such joy should permeate our lives because every day is a day of salvation for us. Our eternal life began the moment we accepted Christ, and it continues here and now. We are not waiting for joy in the distant future; we are living it today! For in Christ, we have been freed from sin, guilt, and eternal death. This joyous salvation is ours to claim and rejoice in every day.

This changes our perspective. Instead of viewing life as a series of obstacles, we see it as a multitude of blessings. We understand that joy is not found in worldly success or material possessions but in the sweet salvation that God has gifted us.

Let’s pray,

“Heavenly Father, we thank You for the joy of salvation. We thank You for each day You’ve made for us to live, to love, to serve. Help us to always rejoice, to be glad in Your creation. Lead us to live out Your joy in our daily lives. Through Jesus Christ, our Lord, Amen.”