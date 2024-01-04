Why Christians shouldn’t use dating apps to find love!

Dating apps have become increasingly popular in the modern world. They offer an opportunity for individuals to connect, meet and potentially form relationships. But let’s ponder a moment, do they align with the Christian understanding of love?

When it comes to dating apps, the process of finding love often becomes a mere transaction, where individuals are reduced to profiles and pictures. This is contrary to God’s concept of love! The Bible tells us in 1 Samuel 16:7, “But the Lord said to Samuel, ‘Do not consider his appearance or his height, for I have rejected him. The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.'”

Moreover, many of these apps, including those marketed specifically to Christians, are created by profit-driven companies. The main aim of these apps is not about fostering genuine connections based on shared faith. Rather, the aim is to entice individuals to subscribe for additional features, thus generating more revenue for these companies.

These platforms could also open the door for deception. Is everyone claiming to be a Christian on these apps genuinely following Christ? Or could they be wolves in sheep’s clothing, using the platform for their own gain or to manipulate others?

There’s a simpler, more authentic way to find love. My dear friends, look within your own church community! God has placed you in a fellowship of believers, where you can grow in your relationship with Him, build meaningful connections and find a partner who shares your faith.

This approach aligns with God’s word. The apostle Paul advises us in 2 Corinthians 6:14, “Do not be unequally yoked with unbelievers. For what partnership has righteousness with lawlessness?”

While the purpose of attending church shouldn’t be solely to find a spouse, it’s a place where God can lead you to the one He has chosen for you. It’s a place where your faith and the faith of your potential partner can be observed and verified. Plus, your fellow brothers and sisters in Christ can offer counsel and guidance.

Stay strong, my friends, and do not be tempted by the seemingly easy route of dating apps. Your worth is far more than a swipe left or right. Remember, God has a plan for your life, including your love life. It may be challenging, but don’t lose heart! Keep faith in His plan and approach your search for love in a way that honours Him. Keep praying, seeking His guidance, and trusting in His perfect timing.

After all, as it says in Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” Remember, He who created love knows best how we should find it.