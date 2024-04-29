The nasty Tory parties welfare reforms are a sham!

It’s beyond infuriating, the sheer audacity of the Tory Party’s recent welfare reforms. Those suffering from depression and anxiety now face loss of benefits unless they accept jobs they are forced into. Jobs that are often unsuitable, low paid, and dead-end. We’re talking about fake apprenticeships cleverly crafted by big businesses to exploit hardworking individuals, paying less than minimum wage and offering no real-world skills or experience.

And what’s worse? They’re stripping GPs of their power, replacing them with private companies packed with overpaid bureaucrats, devoid of any medical expertise but brimming with cold, detached judgement. These companies aren’t focused on the wellbeing of people, they have targets to meet, which means they’re ruthless, unmindful of the people they are supposed to serve. The very people whose lives hang in the balance.

This isn’t about saving money. It’s about power. The cost of this system is astronomical. Job centres alone cost billions every year, more than they actually give out in allowances and benefits. This reform is not a solution; it’s a gross misuse of power.

Forcing people with depression and anxiety into work if they cannot cope is not just cruel; it’s dangerous and can lead to serious consequences.

Firstly, it can exacerbate mental health conditions, pushing people further into the pit of despair. Secondly, this approach can lead to increased isolation, as people become alienated from society, increasing the risk of suicide. Lastly, it places a significant burden on the NHS, costing taxpayers even more.

The Tory Party is to be blamed for so many people being off work because of mental health reasons. Their total mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing lockdowns and implementing restrictions that have crushed the mental health of the nation. Instead of working to improve the situation, they continue to manipulate and exploit the vulnerable, all while pocketing donations from multinational corporations. It’s sickening and shameful.

The Tory Party’s complete disregard for the vulnerable is a blight on our society. It’s time to stand up against this heartless regime that’s more interested in power and profit than the wellbeing of its citizens. They should never be in power again. Their reign has been nothing but a torrent of pain, suffering, and injustice. Enough is enough.