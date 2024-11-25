The National Death Service: Let’s Unite Against the Assisted Dying Bill

The proposed Assisted Dying Bill is nothing short of an abomination, a travesty against the sanctity of life, and an affront to our moral and religious values. As a staunch pro-life advocate and devout Christian, I am compelled to speak out against this vile proposition that threatens to transform our National Health Service into a National Death Service. This bill is not just a slippery slope; it’s a direct plunge into a moral abyss.

The Problem: A Culture of Death

The passing of this bill would institutionalize a culture of death, turning doctors into executioners and the terminally ill into targets. This is not healthcare; this is sanctioned homicide. Already, we see institutions like N.I.C.E. denying life-saving treatments under the guise of cost-effectiveness. Imagine the horrors that await if assisted dying becomes a “cheaper alternative” to genuine care. Will our loved ones be deemed unworthy of life-saving drugs, with euthanasia presented as a viable “treatment”?

The Bible tells us in Jeremiah 1:5, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.” Life is a divine gift, and only God has the authority over life and death. To support this bill is to defy His will and embrace the malevolent forces that seek to erode our values and humanity.

The Solution: Unyielding Opposition

We MUST stand united against this bill. Our elected officials, entrusted to SERVE and PROTECT us, must be held accountable. Should they dare to vote for this travesty, they must be removed from office without delay. We need leaders who champion LIFE, not those who endorse DEATH.

To the doctors and legislators supporting this bill: You are not healers; you are harbingers of death. Your actions are not only morally repugnant but eternally damning. Romans 14:12 warns, “So then, each of us will give an account of ourselves to God.” There will be a day of reckoning, and those who profit from the suffering of others will face divine judgment.

This is a battle for the soul of our nation. We must pray fervently, speak boldly, and act decisively. The sanctity of life is non-negotiable, and we will not stop until this bill is obliterated and those who support it are held to account.

#NoToAssistedDying #LifeIsASacredGift #StopTheDeathBill ✝️💥