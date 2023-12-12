Silver Gloves for Raynaud’s disease are a con and don’t even work!

Alright, mate? It’s winter, and blokes like me who’ve got this thing called Raynaud’s disease, well, we’re not having a good time. For those of you lucky enough not to know, Raynaud’s is a right pain – literally. Cold weather makes my hands and fingers go stiff, numb, and it hurts like hell.

Now, here’s what really anger and frustrates me. See, there are these shifty health and care knock-off sites out there, peddling their silver gloves like they’re the bloody cure. So, like a plonker, I shell out £29.99, thinking these gloves will do the trick. But here’s the punchline: they didn’t. They’re a blasted con!

These gloves, aren’t even silver! They’re as silver as the Thames is clean! They’re basic cotton gloves, the kind you can pick up for 50p on a market stall, with tiny bits of silver acrylic threads sewn into them. And they do naff all.

So, there we are, me and my £29.99 gloves, stepping into the winter chill. And do you know what happens? Bloomin’ Raynaud’s episode right away. I might as well have been wearing wet tissues for all the good they did. So, it’s goodbye gloves, hello bin, and £29.99 down the toilet. And in this cost of living crisis, that’s not something we can afford. And if they’re doing this to me, who else are they ripping off?

Listen, if you’re like me and have Raynaud’s, don’t fall for these scams. Instead, get yourself some proper compression gloves. I’m talking about RevitaFit ones. Compression helps improve blood flow, which is exactly what you need when you’ve got Raynaud’s. It’s science, mate.

And don’t stop there. Slap on some decent thermal gloves over the top. That’s the winning combo – not some pretend silver gloves that cost an arm and a leg.

Honestly, I’ve got a real bone to pick with the snidey scammers running these fake health sites. They’re taking advantage of people who are suffering, who are desperate for relief, and it makes me sick. These sites need to be shut down and the lowlifes behind them chucked in jail.

So there you go, my rant for the day. Don’t let these fake ‘health and care’ sites turn you over. Stick to the winning combo and let’s show these scammers we’re not to be messed with! ✊