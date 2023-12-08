Why Christians should not date or marry non Christians.

Greetings, Brothers and Sisters in Christ! ????

Isn’t a Christian marriage an incredibly splendid thing? It’s a heavenly union, sanctioned by God, that binds two souls into one. It is not just a legal contract or social obligation; it’s a sacred covenant. A Christian marriage is a mirror of Christ’s boundless love for His church. It is an eternal commitment where a man and a woman submit to each other, growing together in faith, love, and service to the Lord.

Moreover, a Christian marriage gives a couple the unique privilege of walking together in their earthly journey and beyond – into eternity with God. Yes, you read that right! When a Christian husband and wife exchange vows, they promise to love and cherish each other till death and beyond – all through eternity under God’s watchful gaze. Now, isn’t that significantly different, and unquestionably more fulfilling than worldly marriages?

However, here comes the concern! Many, especially our Christian sisters, are choosing to marry outside the body of Christ. It’s heart-wrenching to witness them walking on a path that is not biblically endorsed. Why is this deeply troubling? Well, dear reader, let’s delve into the heart of the matter, taking guidance from the N.I.V Bible and the teachings of our beloved Apostle, Paul.

Paul, in his second letter to the Corinthians (6:14 N.I.V), says explicitly, “Do not be yoked together with unbelievers. For what do righteousness and wickedness have in common? Or what fellowship can light have with darkness?” This verse makes it abundantly clear that Christians should not enter into marital relationships with non-Christians. The reason is simple yet profound: a Christian and a non-Christian are fundamentally different in their beliefs and values.

One might argue, ‘What if I could bring my non-Christian partner to faith?’ Well, while we are called to evangelize, we must remember that it is God, not us, who brings salvation. It’s not within our power to guarantee the salvation of another, and it’s certainly not a good basis for a marriage. It’s a dangerous gamble that could potentially pull you away from God.

Furthermore, let’s be honest, there’s often a risk, especially with men, of feigning interest in the “Christian thing” to win the woman’s heart (or more). Such pretense will only breed resentment and discord, pulling the Christian partner away from their faith.

Therefore, dear Christian, it is wiser to seek a partner who has willingly chosen to walk with Christ. Seek someone you meet within the church, someone who genuinely believes in the redemption of Jesus. This way, you’re more likely to find a partner who shares your faith and values, rather than someone pretending for the sake of companionship.

Remember, dear reader, we are called to love God first and foremost. Our earthly relationships, including marriage, ought to reflect and glorify that divine love. Let’s be wise in our choices and stand firm in our faith, never compromising on God’s Word.